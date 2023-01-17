Ann Arbor shaken after a man caught on camera firing a gun into a townhouse

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Ann Arbor neighborhood is on edge after a man was caught on camera firing a gun into a townhouse with children sleeping inside.

The scene unfolded at 1 a.m. on Jan. 16 at the Creekside Court Townhouse Complex off of Platt Road.

Surveillance video shared by the Ann Arbor Police Department shows a black Jeep, possibly a Compass or Grand Cherokee, backing into the parking lot.

Surveillance video of Ann Arbor shooting

A male dressed in dark clothing exits the vehicle, runs up to the home and fires through the front window of a unit before fleeing the scene.

The police believe the home was targeted. At the time of the incident, inside the home were a 56-year-old woman, two teenage boys and a 6-year-old girl. Luckily no one was injured.

The police say two rounds were fired at the front of the targeted house, traveled through the backdoor and entered at the backdoor of a second house.

"We didn't actually hear a gunshot, but we heard it hit something like a metal thing. And it sounded like a glass or something fell really hard," Alaijah Taylor said.

At the time of the incident, the occupants of the second home, Taylor and her 2- and 4-year-old kids were sleeping upstairs. Hence, no one was injured. At first, she brushed it off as a random noise. But an hour later, the neighborhood was flooded with officers.

"Cops coming into the house, looking for a bullet, it really had me shaken up," Taylor said.

After seeing the security footage, Taylor is still in disbelief that something like this happened in her peaceful neighborhood, let alone in Ann Arbor.

According to the Ann Arbor Police Department, in 2021, there were 43 violent crimes involving a gun. While in 2022, there were 50 such incidents.

"It's pretty scary, especially since they haven't found anyone yet," Taylor said.

Acting Deputy Chief Patrick Maguire says the investigation is a priority and the suspect most likely used a 9mm handgun.

"Sometimes somebody may have something that they think isn't particularly useful. But it's just that finer little key that helps us put everything together. We are here to do our job and keep people safe but really, it's a partnership with the community, so we need your help," Maguire said.

The police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information about the vehicle or the suspect, please call the police at 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.