Arbor One tenants in condemned apartments must move out by January 31

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents living in condemned buildings at the Arbor One apartment complex in Ypsilanti have until January 31, 2026, to find new housing, according to a Washtenaw County judge's ruling on Friday. The tenants will also receive financial compensation, though the exact amount has not been finalized.



The court decision comes after months of legal battles between tenants and the property management company over deplorable living conditions that led to multiple buildings being condemned by the city of Ypsilanti earlier this year.

"Nothing has changed from the time we started the case," said one resident who asked to be identified only as "Mia."

Buildings condemned over health and safety issues

The city placed large red condemned signs on multiple buildings throughout the Arbor One apartment complex after residents reported serious problems with heating, water, and mold infestations.

"There's mold on the ceiling of the bathroom, and it actually collapsed one time with water filling up inside of it," said Roy Finny, a tenant who spoke about the conditions in May.

After the condemnation, a judge initially gave tenants three options: relocate to a renovated apartment within Arbor One and continue paying rent, move out completely and receive back rent, or temporarily stay in the condemned apartments for free while repairs were supposed to be made.

Some residents chose to remain in the condemned units because they couldn't afford to move elsewhere. However, those who stayed say they haven't seen any improvements to their living conditions.

"This is our second winter that we have to experience these bad conditions," Mia said.

Tenants face challenges finding new housing

Finny, who represents the Arbor One Tenants Association and moved to a renovated apartment, said many residents face significant barriers to relocating.

"A lot of people are on government assistance as well, which makes it an even more difficult task. The people who can move have moved," Finny said.

Despite the stress of advocating for fellow tenants, Finny said he won't give up the fight for change at Arbor One.

"It's a huge weight on my shoulders, it's stressful… I don't get paid at all, but I'm not going to stop," Finney said.

Washtenaw County Commissioner Annie Somerville, who has been advocating for the tenants, acknowledged the challenges residents face.

"I think in situations like this, it's been very stressful, and some of the reasons folks are still there is because they need more resources, so my goal is to continue to support them," Somerville said.

The property manager of Arbor One declined to comment on this story.

