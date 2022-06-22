DEXTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Isaiah Matthew Hopkins is being held on a $50,000 cash bond after he was charged with one count of aggravated indecent exposure. And investigators with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office haven't ruled out the Dexter man being involved in other recent incidents of a man exposing himself as well as several attempted home invasions and a case where an intruder got into a woman's home while she was sleeping.

"I saw my screen door halfway open which I knew I had locked it the night before," said Betty Cornell. She is one of a few neighbors who saw the screen on their back doors was cut last week.

Investigators began looking into the possibility that Hopkins is responsible for other crimes after his arrest Sunday night.

A woman said she was on the Border to Border Trail near Dexter when a man suddenly came up behind her. She turned around and saw he was exposing himself to her.

"He doesn't grab her, but he tries to prevent her from leaving," said Derrick Jackson, spokesperson for the sheriff's office. "She was able to maneuver around him and flee the area. She called us and she gave a very detailed description that was really key for us."

With that detailed description, Jackson said deputies were able to quickly apprehend Hopkins.

Investigators are now hoping that anyone who recognizes Hopkins as a possible suspect in similar crimes will give them a call at the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

Please call 734-994-2911 for non-emergency services or 911 for emergencies.

People are also reminded to be aware of their surroundings and lock the doors and windows to homes and vehicles.