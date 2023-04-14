Former police watchdog and advocate for homeless found dead in Ann Arbor home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor Police say they responded to a wellness check at a home on Chapin Street and made a horrific find Thursday afternoon.

Now the investigation into who murdered 51-year-old Jude Walton is underway. She was an advocate for the homeless through her work at Avalon Housing and a former Commissioner of the Independent Community Oversight Commission.

“Jude Walton has been with Avalon Housing for over 14 years. She was a cherished member of our team, and shared in our deep commitment to social justice. Jude served as our Director of Employee Experience, where she cultivated Avalon’s vibrant and supportive workplace culture. She was a beloved friend to so many people throughout our community. Jude shared her wit, creativity, and brilliance with all those around her. It is with complete and utter devastation that we are processing the information of this tragic loss. Our hearts go out to Jude’s family and those who loved her alongside us. As a community, Avalon is focused on grieving and honoring Jude’s life at this time,” said Aubrey Patiño, Avalon Housing Executive Director, in a statement.

“I assumed an accident had happened right up until it was very obvious that it hadn’t,” said Laura Yakas, a neighbor.

Yakas says she now is thinking about how Walton saw and shared beauty, working as a photographer. Then she created beauty with generosity.

“Quick to bring baked goods over to her neighbors when she had an abundance. I am not the most neighborly person. I tend to stick to myself. But that was hard to do with a neighbor like her who was like, no we are going to connect,” said Yakas.

“I was always really supportive of her and her advocacy for this community and the homeless of this community. She also was one of the first seated members on our police oversight commission. So it is a huge loss to this community,” said Chief Aimee Metzer, Ann Arbor Police.

Ann Arbor Police Chief Aimee Metzer says police now are committed to getting justice for Walton and the city she loved. They say a motive for the killing is not yet known. They are following leads and asking for tips.

“We have been asked about threat to the community and while I don’t like to speak in absolutes one way or another until we announced an arrest with a charge of homicide I asked the community to be diligent,” said Chief Metzer.

Chief Metzer says if you saw anything suspicious in that timeframe, please report it. The murder happened sometime between Wednesday evening when Walton greeted neighbors and 1:30 in the afternoon on Thursday, when she was found.

“She was missed right away,” said Yakas.

