Judge issues court order that helps tenants at Arbor One apartments in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Many of the buildings at the Arbor One apartments in Ypsilanti have been condemned for months, and now residents say they finally feel some sense of relief after a court order recently came down from a Washtenaw County judge.

“It makes me feel like justice has been served in part,” said Roy Finny, an Arbor One tenant.

WXYZ Roy Finny

Finny has been a tenant at the Arbor One apartments for 10 years.

During his time there, he says he dealt with many issues inside his apartment.

“There was mold in the bathroom on the ceiling of the bathroom, and it actually collapsed with water filling up inside of it,” said Finny.

Finny has since been relocated to a different, renovated apartment within the Arbor One complex. He is one of many tenants who will be relocated due to a recent court order.

This comes months after the city of Ypsilanti sued Arbor One for the conditions of the apartments.

On Thursday, a judge issued a court order requiring the owners to relocate tenants who want to leave, and it also prohibits Arbor One from demanding rent until the apartments are up to code.

“When you’re stuck in a situation like this, sometimes you feel like there’s no way out, and to have the support of a judge who is actually trying to move forward with this is very comforting,” said Edwina Harris, Arbor One tenant.

WXYZ Edwina Harris

7 News Detroit Reporter Tiarra Braddock spoke to Harris back in February after she was relocated to a different unit due to issues with her apartment.

She and Finny are a part of the Arbor One Tenants Union, which was formed back in April to advocate for tenants.

“Getting these people someplace where they can live and be safe and be healthy is at the top of our list,” said Harris.

The court order also requires that if tenants want to break their lease, all of their rent dating back to September 2024 must be repaid.

Washtenaw County Commissioner Annie Somerville says that is a game changer for tenants looking to move to a new apartment complex.

“The court order will allow them to have the resources that they need to be able to make that down payment, security deposit, first and last, and move,” said Somerville.

WXYZ Annie Somerville

I reached out to the owners of Arbor One for a statement about the court order, but they haven’t gotten back to me yet.

As for Roy Finny, he says the fight will continue to make sure tenants have what they need.

“We’re going to continue to meet with tenants and hear every story and do everything we can," said Finny.