Landscapers share concerns about Ann Arbor leaf blower ban

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Ann Arbor will soon be free of gas-powered leaf blowers.

This week city council unanimously approved an ordinance to ban the tool in an effort to work toward their climate action goals.

"We have a very aggressive climate action goal: carbon neutrality by 2030 citywide and, obviously, gas-powered equipment in the city isn’t going to help us meet that goal," said City Council member Jen Eyer.

Eyer says the research shows the gas-powered blowers emit the same amount of climate-damaging emissions as some vehicles. She also says the city has received numerous complaints about the noise of the tools.

"It’s important to note this is not just a climate action issue, it’s not just a noise issue. It’s a health and safety issue. These are incredibly dirty, polluting machines. They’re old technology, they’re outdated and they need to be phased out," said Eyer. "We’re doing everything from banning the gas-powered leaf blowers to looking at putting in a whole new geothermal heating franchise to replace natural gas in our city. So small things and very, very big things."

The ban would take effect officially in 2028. However, a temporary ban will take effect immediately with the use of the blowers only being allowed from October to May.

The ordinance does allow for some exceptions. According to the ordinance language leaf blowers can still be used during an emergency to protect health, safety, or property. Any leaf blower can also be used in street, sidewalk, or other paving construction or repair at any time when such work is otherwise permitted. It also states that turbine blowers and leaf blowers may be used "when necessary" to prepare recreational facilities such as golf courses or playing fields and by city workers or contractors to maintain public facilities.

The city says there will be fines for homeowners and businesses that continue to use the gas-powered tools after the ban takes effect but the fee will vary.

"We use high-end gas power leaf blowers on almost every single job site that we go to. They’re very important to our operation. They’re used for things such as cleaning up after mowing, cleaning up grass clippings, doing leaf clean up, and cleaning up any landscaping material debris," said Carson White with Three Brothers Lawn Care.

White says right now his company owns several gas-powered leaf blowers which cost upwards of $700 each. He says while he supports the city's goals of becoming more environmentally friendly, there are no adequate electric alternatives for the leaf blowers he currently uses.

"I think the city council has a good intention to go to electric equipment but there is simply no comparable tool that electric can provide right now," said White. "Our gas-powered equipment blows at about 220 mph and a electric is going to be about half that, if that, with a 10-20 minute battery life and that’s a $1500 blower machine. It’s just not really going to be a comparison."

White says there are also electric blowers that have to be plugged into a power source and are not feasible for working large yards. In addition to paying for new equipment, White says the equipment he's already invested in would go to waste or be unusable.

"I have a lot of confidence in technology that in 2028 when we go to no gas blowers that we will have an adequate alternative but that’s my concern: right now we don’t," White added."

Crystle Partington with Ann Arbor Gardens says she has been working to make the switch on her own for quite some time.

"I’m all about it, to be honest, and, again, I know it’s going to affect a lot of different people differently," said Partington.

Partington says her company focuses more on yard design and hardscape work not lawn care. She says while there is a cost burden associated with going electric, there are also benefits and her team members prefer using them.

"I’ve actually been trying to go that way for a long time already. The expense is a big deal. It’s going to be a big deal for a lot of people," said Partington. "You have to always have the gas and the (oil) mixture and stuff like that so there’s this trade-off. They’re very, very loud so when you’re using them all the time, it’s nicer to have electric stuff. The trade-off is we always have to have it plugged in."

Landscapers say while switching to electric is not feasible for them right away, they’re hopeful for what’s to come.

The city says the money collected from fines will be used to help low-income families and small businesses go electric. They also say this ban could be extended to other tools in the years to come.

"We believe in order to fight climate change, we have to start at home. We can’t wait for the federal government to do it. We can’t wait for the state government to do it. We have to take the steps," said Eyer. "We don’t want to hurt any businesses so we’re willing to work with them and I would encourage them to reach out."

