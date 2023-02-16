Owners of Karl's Cabin say fire will only temporarily close their historic restaurant

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — We are learning new information about what caused a fire at a popular restaurant.

It happened at Karl’s Cabin in Salem Township as hundreds of people ate dinner Wednesday night. Part of the back of the building and an upstairs office suffered fire damage, while the historic dining area suffered smoke and water damage.

“We will get it back open. Hopefully sooner than later. We are already working on it today,” said Peter Poulos, Co-Owner of Karl’s Cabin.

Brothers, Louis and Peter Poulos own the restaurant together. It is in a 76-year-old building where many have made memories and legends performed.

“There was a country circuit that came through here on Sundays. Johnnie Cash, Johnnie Paycheck, Hank Williams Sr. We found out through oral history all of those gentlemen played here at one time or another,” said Louis.

Salem Township’s Fire Chief says the call came in at 6:24 Wednesday evening. He knew this fire would be a challenge to fight.

The building is in a rural area where there are no fire hydrants.

“Every drop of water that we put on the fire has to be trucked in,” said Chief James Rochwal.

Fire departments responded from around Livingston, Wayne, Oakland, and Washtenaw counties, bringing water and strategically keeping the fire from almost 80-year-old logs.

“Logs that have been varnished and shellacked over the years and, if the fire had gotten into that, it would have been off to the races. So we are happy and excited our crews working as teams were able to stop that,” said the chief.

In the meantime, the owners say they are Michigan State University Alum. Louis is the father of a current Spartan. This means the fire is looked at with perspective.

“In light of what happened, we are both Spartans. And there are other things more important than a fire at Karl’s,” said Peter.

“Absolutely in perspective. We are just grateful everyone got out unscathed and no one got hurt,” said Louis.

The Fire Chief tells WXYZ the cause is still under investigation, but preliminarily it started in an area where employees smoke by a back door. It is believed possible a discarded cigarette started it all.