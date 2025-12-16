Pinball Pete's moves to new Ann Arbor location after nearly 30 years at Galleria Mall

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — After nearly 30 years in one place, Ann Arbor's iconic arcade Pinball Pete's packed up Monday, leaving its location on South University Avenue as plans to turn Galleria Mall into a mixed-use housing development move forward.

Growing up with two brothers, Ted Arnold has long had a love for pinball.

"We knew where every pinball machine was in town," Arnold said.

Their passion for the game eventually led them to create an arcade in Mason and East Lansing before opening at various locations in Ann Arbor. Since 1996, the business has been a mainstay in the basement of the Galleria Mall on South University.

"It was a big space that was open, and we decided to give it a shot," Arnold said.

Over the years, Pinball Pete's and its array of arcade games developed into a community staple. Arnold was taken aback when one customer shared how the business helped her son learn math.

"He just could never understand it until I brought him down to Pinball Pete's and he realized there were 20 quarters in a five-dollar bill," Arnold recalled the mother's account.

After almost 30 years, Pinball Pete's is being forced to move. This comes as the Galleria Mall is on the verge of becoming a high-rise mixed-use student housing community.



"It's a different Ann Arbor. It's an Ann Arbor that's literally growing up," Arnold said.

After originally being upset, Arnold now shares excitement as the business is moving to East Liberty Street near the intersection of Thompson Street.

"Everything's new. It's the lower level and ground floor level," Arnold said. "If you drive by or walk by, you're going to be able to look right in and see all the neon colors."

One of those who helped make the move possible is the owner of the nearby Necto Dance Club and Event Venue. He says bringing an arcade to the area is a natural fit.

"Necto is an entertainment venue, the Michigan Theater, the State Theater, there's movies, people walking around, there's restaurants," Scot Greig said.

While people are disappointed to see Pinball Pete's being moved out of its current location, there's hope for where things are headed.

"It means so much to me and other people. I'm sad to see it's leaving this space, but I'm excited to see where it's going next," Erin Davis said.

Arnold hopes to open the new Pinball Pete's location in early January.

