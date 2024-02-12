Pittsfield Township community devastated after Pride flags, Black Lives Matter signs destroyed

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A community in Pittsfield Township is devastated after vandals destroyed Pride flags and Black Lives Matter signs on people's property.

On Crane Road, this past Friday at around 10 pm, two men in a two-tone Jeep can be seen on security camera footage ripping off a Pride flag and snapping a Black Lives Matter sign in two before taking off. It happened right outside Dr. Kristy Short's house.

"This neighborhood is incredibly friendly, it's full of good people. We love it here. And as the flag says everyone is welcome and I'm not sure why anybody would want to rip down that message," said Dr. Short.

But this wasn't the first time it happened. On January 21st, 2024 around 11 pm, a similar incident was captured on the camera.

"We all replaced the flags, and they came and tore them down again," said Dr. Short.

Dr. Short's neighbors, Tonia Rose and Betty Short have experienced the same.

"They ripped off my flags as well," said Betty Short.

"They broke my flag pole, so I just put a new Pride flag up," said Tonia Rose.

How devastating is it to see something like this?" asked 7 Action News.

"It makes you angry just to see such blatant hate," said Rose.

Another neighbor, Greg Sidelinger, didn't experience such an incident on his property but is standing in solidarity with the community.

"What would your message be to the two folks who did this horrible thing?" asked 7 Action News.

"Come back, return it, and repair it, make peace with it," said Sidelinger.

In an official statement to 7 Action News, Pittsfield Township's Deputy Police Chief, Patrick Gray writes:

We are disappointed that this incident has occurred in our community. We are actively investigating the incident, and our patrol division is increasing patrols in the area. We are doing everything we can to identify the suspect, and I am confident that we can do that with assistance from your viewers. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or suspect vehicle in the video is asked to call the Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety tip line at (734) 822-4958 or contact Metro Dispatch to speak with an officer at (734) 994-2911 (ext. 8). We thank your viewers in advance for any tips or assistance they can provide. If this situation happens to you, please contact your local police or sheriff's office to report the incident, regardless of how much information you have to report. Small details from each incident are often very helpful in identifying a suspect who has victimized more than one person and bringing them to justice. If you witness someone actively committing a crime, we ask that you call 911 and report as many details as you can,

Nazarina Mwakasege from an LGBTQ+ support organization, the Ruth Ellis Center, says such incidents dehumanize people and suggests not feeding into vandals' motives of inciting fear and hate.

"Make it a point to get those signs and those flags right back, and you show that you love and affirm those communities. Removing these symbols is not going to take away the love and affirmation that hold these identities," said Mwakasege.

"There is so much hate on the video if the vandal's intent was to incite fear. They got the opposite effect; it has brought this community even closer together," said Dr. Short.

The Pittsfield Township Police say for now, the incidents are being investigated as larceny, and once an arrest is made, the prosecutor will determine if any hate crime charges will be added.