Pride Party in Ann Arbor brings entertainment, community, vendors and fun

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Jim Toy Community Center, a nonprofit dedicated to providing information, education, social events, and advocacy for and by the LGBTQ+ and allied residents of greater Washtenaw County, is welcoming its annual Pride party. It's taking place from noon until 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 5th, and will feature 50+ sponsors and vendors.

“Pride is more than just a celebration; it’s a powerful act of self-expression and protest. It honors our history and our right to exist authentically,” said Joe Halsch, President, Jim Toy Community Center. “We’ve come far since Stonewall, with much to celebrate. But our work is far from over.”

The main stage will star Laganja Estranja and Heidi N Closet from RuPaul’s Drag Race who will perform a Pride Drag Show. Additionally, Drag Story Time will be held across multiple locations downtown. Attendees are encouraged to Dine & Shop [mainstreetannarbor.org] while celebrating at the festival as a percentage of sales from our partners will go to benefit the pride organizations. “Our festival is not possible without the support of our many generous sponsors and vendors,” said Pedro Coracides, Assistant Director, Ann Arbor Pride. “There is fun for everyone at the event, and it is a great way to support local businesses in person as well as a greater cause.” For more information about the event, please visit annarborpride.com.