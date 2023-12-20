Proposed Salem Township wastewater treatment facility may be in jeopardy as Plymouth Township objects

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — On M-14 and Napier Road, Salem Township proposes building a wastewater treatment plant.

They've applied for the permit with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), but there is a problem.

Just across the road is Plymouth Township, and the community is against the idea of having such a facility in their backyard.

"I think it could be really disastrous for the area for home values, just everything in general," said Rick Velkey, Plymouth Township resident.

Velkey has been living in the area for 24 years. He also had a home in Florida, which ironically was near a wastewater treatment plant.

"That place smelled," said Velkey.

Plymouth Township supervisor Kurt Heise says there are many issues with the proposed plant.

"We would be faced with the smells and odors coming from a sewage plant. They're also proposing to discharge 840,000 gallons of so-called treated water into the Fellows Creek, which also cuts through Plymouth Township and goes into Canton Township. That Fellows Creek already overflows during wet weather events," said Velkey.

What's more, Marie McCormick from Friends of the Rouge says Fellows Creek's biodiversity could also be impacted.

"Increasing flow and different types of chemicals in the river are going to impact sensitive species like certain types of bugs and fish," said McCormick, Executive Director of Friends of the Rouge.

Marie says the nonprofit monitors the Rouge River, and even treated water from the proposed plant could be harmful.

"There are slivers of high-quality streams remaining in our watershed in southeast Michigan, and Fellows Creek is one of those," said McCormick.

But Salem Township says the current proposal is the only option left. Salem Township attorney Edward Plato says last year, the Township was awarded a permit by EGLE to run a sewer line to Ypsilanti through Superior Township. But both Superior and Plymouth Townships objected, and the project was canceled.

"We have this urban service district. There is a 554 residential development where all need to dispose of their waste," said Plato.

"What's your response to the two concerns that Plymouth Township has at the moment, which are odor and overflow of Fellows Creek?" asked 7 Action News.

"I agree those are certainly concerns, but I guess they should have thought of that after objecting to run a line through Superior," said Plato.

Plato also says that the state will monitor treated water from the proposed plant. Hence, folks don't have to worry about any pollutants. Meanwhile, EGLE aims for a public hearing next month.