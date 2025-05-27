Six Ypsilanti businesses targeted by thieves in recent break-ins

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ypsilanti business owners are growing increasingly concerned after six businesses were targeted by thieves this month, with the most recent break-ins occurring over the holiday weekend.

Police say the incidents follow a similar pattern: a rock or object thrown through a glass window overnight, followed by theft of the cash register.

"We got a message from our boss asking if any of us were in the space, and unfortunately, I think we all knew the answer was no because we would have dialed the alarm," said Heather Quillen, assistant general manager at Vertex Coffee Roasters, one of the businesses targeted. "We'd heard about some breaking around town, so we were unfortunately anticipating that it could happen to us."

The break-ins have affected a diverse range of establishments, including a rock store, antique shop, coffee shop, bakery, a small Caribbean grocery store, and another coffee shop.

"It does feel like violating for sure... just because you never know what they've touched or looked at," Quillen said.

Some business owners have taken additional security measures to protect their establishments.

"I have a camera up there. And then I put a sign like 'the camera watching you' so maybe that's why he was a little bit worried about it," said Chancia, a local business owner whose store was spared from the break-ins.

Ypsilanti Police Chief Timothy Anderson told me the department is working to identify the suspect or suspects.

"I don't know if it's the same person, but it's definitely the same M.O.," Anderson said.

In response to the break-ins, police are increasing their presence in the area.

"We are going to increase our patrols during the night time... but we encourage anyone with information to reach out and provide it," Anderson said.

Business owners are calling for more security in the downtown area.

"We need more police presence. You know?" Chancia said.

Anderson emphasized that community assistance is crucial in solving these crimes.

"Even if we can't see a face, we should pay attention to clothing. Right? Because clothing is distinct," Anderson said.

He also advised business owners on security measures: "It's very important to have surveillance cameras inside the business, but also outside."

