Students and road crews plan for Saturday's National Championship celebration at Crisler Center

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — When asked how he feels about the last two weeks in Michigan football, Freshman at UM Tate Juarez said, "It feels great, I think I might be the lucky charm."

Maybe! Juarez is one of thousands of fans still reeling from recent wild Wolverine wins. Next up is Saturday's National Championship celebration at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Juarez said to be there for a historic moment like this, "It’s crazy, I just can’t really describe it."

He said on Saturday, "I’m hoping to see the team, I love the team this year, they’re great. I follow them on social and everything and they’re just great. But also Jim, love, Jim he’s great."

Senior at U-M, Jack Panagrossi said, "It’s been unreal, I actually went to Houston for the game and to be here right after that is an awesome experience and now, I'm really excited for the celebration."

7 Action News meteorologists say Saturday's championship celebration forecast could include a few inches of snow.

Director of Operations at Washtenaw County Road Commission, Adam Lape told our team, "We’ve had discussions so we have our crews scheduled for Friday and it will be an extended work day and then Saturday we’ll start at 4 a.m."

Lape said in preparation for the storm they'll be front-loading staff in high-traffic areas at times where fans will likely be coming and going.

"Our team plans to salt and obviously plow when applicable just to stay ahead of the event," said Lape. "But thankfully with the temperatures being warm like that, we’ll be able to salt everything."

With the roads being cleared, fans from all over are expected to come into town and celebrate Saturday.

A final night of Wolverine madness after a season that will go down in college football history.