U-M releases details on tickets for national title celebration, parade route through Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan has provided more details about Saturday's celebration of the football team's National Championship, which will be hosted by the Champions Circle Collective.

The event will begin at Crisler Center at 7:00 p.m., following a parade from Ann Arbor that will begin at 4:00 p.m.

The parade will start at the President’s House and make its way down State Street and end at Schembechler Hall. Fans should plan to line South University Drive outside the President’s House west to the Student Union and south down State Street to Schembechler Hall. Individuals should plan to use the parking structures around campus, including those on Thompson Street, Maynard, Thayer and Forest Avenue. More information will be provided later as the parade will be weather dependent.

Reserved tickets for the event will be $30 for the upper bowl and $60 for the lower bowl, with all proceeds going to the Champions Circle Collective for the benefit of student-athletes.

The school says:

Ticket information will be communicated by the Michigan Athletic Ticket Office via email to eligible season ticket holders and donors. Donors to Michigan Athletics with 500 or more priority points will be able to purchase tickets starting Thursday at 9 a.m. Individuals with one (1) or more priority points will be able to purchase tickets starting Thursday at 1 pm. Pending availability, a general public sale will begin Friday at 9 am.

The celebration will be televised live by the Big Ten Network and will also stream on the FOX Sports App.

The doors will open to ticketholders at 6 p.m. on Saturday.