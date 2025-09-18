Police say U-M stabbing suspect was trying to enter construction site

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A suspect wanted after a stabbing at the University of Michigan Thursday evening has been arrested, police said.

The university issued alerts about the stabbing that occurred just before 6:30 p.m. on campus in the area of Catherine Street and Zina Pitcher Place.

Late Thursday night, police said the suspect had been arrested.

Police say the man tried to enter the construction site for the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion. After being denied entry, police say he assaulted "an individual."

Officials asked the public to avoid the area. They have not released information on the victim at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 734-763-1131 or visit the online reporting system at dpss.umich.edu.