University of Michigan to build AI research facilities in Ypsilanti Township, sparking mixed reactions

YPSILANTI TWP, Mich (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Board of Regents has approved the purchase of more than 124 acres of land in Ypsilanti Township for up to $8.1 million. The property will be used to build two AI supercomputing facilities in partnership with Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The board voted to acquire the land at 10455 and 10635 Textile Road, where the university plans to establish research and computing centers focused on artificial intelligence technology.

"It is an opportunity to bring jobs to our township," said Monica Ross-Williams, a Ypsilanti Township resident.

Ross-Williams believes the AI facilities could benefit the township, particularly if a community benefits agreement is established.

"Every job gained is an opportunity for our residents so that should not only be put inside a community benefits agreement but also enforced inside a community benefits agreement," Ross-Williams said.

However, not all residents support the development. Priscilla Creswell expressed concerns about the potential impact on the community.

"That's not something Ypsilanti needs at all," Creswell said.

Creswell says she has researched how AI facilities have affected communities in other states and worries about negative consequences for Ypsilanti Township.

"Often these industries move people in who are specialists, and they come in and they live in the suburb, and the immediate area does not see an economic boost; in fact, it's usually the opposite," Creswell said.

She also expressed concerns about "property value declining from noise pollution and visual pollution of a big data center."

Mosharaf Chowdhury, a computer science and engineering professor at the University of Michigan, said he and his team have been researching ways to reduce AI's energy consumption without compromising performance.

FULL INTERVIEW: Mosharaf Chowdhury talks about working to improve AI

"We have made a bunch of progress already, and we continue to work it, and we hope we find a sweet spot that we can have the benefits of AI while reducing its usage of electricity," Chowdhury said.

Some township residents are organizing a rally to oppose the development, scheduled for noon on Saturday at Hydro Park.

