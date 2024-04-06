VIDEO: Police save life of 23-year-old veteran shot after attempting to break up altercation in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — On Sunday, March 24 a 23-year-old veteran delivering food in Ann Arbor was shot for attempting to break up an altercation between a male and female. His life was then saved by first responders whose quick thinking led a hero to live and tell the tale.

The 23-year-old victim was making online food order deliveries when he noticed an altercation between a male and a female who knew one another. The altercation was taking place in the parking lot of the Main Street Party store on West Ann Street and North Main Street. That's when the victim got out of his vehicle to help de-escalate the situation.

“The citizen intervened by making an effort to try to stop a woman that was being accosted," Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson said.

After realizing the situation was out of hand, he walked back to his car. The suspect, 33-year-old Joshua Dye, followed the victim back to his car and shot him once. The victim then drove three blocks down to a Firestone Parking lot, which is right next to Ann Arbor Police Headquarters.

Officers ran to the victim instead of taking vehicles to render aid as quickly as possible, their bodycam video showing the tense moments.

The Ann Arbor Police Department Officers saved the 23-year-old veterans life after he was shot

"That’s the level of service that I think the community deserves and it’s certainly something that I see as a high standard for our police department," Chief Anderson said.

Chief Anderson visited the victim in the hospital after his multiple surgeries and asked the man why he stepped in to help the woman despite not knowing anyone involved.

“You know he told me that it was the right thing to do," Chief Anderson said.

The victim also told the Chief that he was never injured in combat, but he ended up being injured while working back home. The victim has now been released from the hospital and is recovering.

“I’m sure everyone he loves and cares about is really proud of him and I’m glad the story ended up as a happy story with him surviving and saving a life," Sein McGowan who lives near the Firestone said.

Joshua Dye was taken into custody by U.S Marshals Thursday after being on the run and has been charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and multiple other firearms offenses.

He was arraigned Friday before 14A-1 District Court Magistrate Elisha Fink. His bond was set at $1 million and he remains at the Washtenaw County Jail.