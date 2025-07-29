13-year-old killed in shooting at Canton apartment complex

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Canton police say a 13-year-old girl has been killed in a shooting at the Ridgeline Apartments, which are off of Joy Road and Honeytree Boulevard.

13-year-old girl shot and killed in Canton

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police call the shooting a family-related incident that happened inside an apartment in the complex. Investigators were seen going in and out of that unit for hours, arriving on scene just minutes after the shooting happened.

“Public safety was on scene within two minutes attempting live-saving efforts. Despite their efforts, a 13-year-old victim succumbed to her injuries,” said Deputy Chief Joseph Bialy of the Canton Police Department.

RAW VIDEO: Canton police hold news conference after 13-year-old killed in shooting

Police say they do have a person of interest in custody and according to sources, that person is a relative. Sources also say the shooting was possibly the negligent discharge of a firearm, which is being investigated.

“Canton detectives are working thoroughly to understand the scope of this investigation to identify all parties involved,” Bialy said.

Investigators left the scene later in the evening.

