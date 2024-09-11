15-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Detroit mother, will be tried as an adult

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 15-year-old from Clinton Township has been charged in connection with a double shooting that killed a 42-year-old woman and wounded her 15-year-old son in Detroit.

Anthony Deshawn Sneed has been charged with Felony Murder – Juvenile Defendant, Second-Degree Murder, Assault with Intent to Murder, Armed Robbery, and four counts of Felony Firearm in connection with the death of Tasneen Sherrod and the non-fatal shooting of her son last Wednesday.

Mother killed after trying to de-escalate argument that led to double shooting

Prosecutors say Sneed robbed the 15-year-old victim of a handgun and then fired a gun multiple times, wounding both Sherrod and her son multiple times. Sherrod later died after being taken to the hospital.

Sneed turned himself in last Thursday after running from the scene.

During his arraignment in 36th District Court on Wednesday, Sneed was remanded to the Wayne County Jail. Prosecutors say he will be tried as an adult.

A Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for September 18, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., and the Preliminary Examination is scheduled for September 25, 2024, at 1:45 p.m., before Judge Kenneth King.