2 Hamtramck City Council members charged in alleged election fraud case

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Hamtramck City Council members are now facing charges after allegedly committing election fraud during the 2023 election.

Mohammed Hassan, 57, is facing one count of forging a signature on absentee ballot application, one count of election law forgery, and one count of false statement in an application for absentee ballot.

Muhtasin Sadman, 26, who is in his first term, is facing one count of forging signature on absentee ballot application, one count of election law forgery, two counts of unqualified elector attempting to vote, and one count of false statement in an application for absentee ballot.

The Forgery charges are each five-year felonies, while the Unqualified Elector charges are four-year felonies. The False Statement charges are 90-day misdemeanors.

Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery Yorkey brought the charges, which relate to the 2023 Hamtramck City Council election. According to Yorkey's office, it is alleged "Sadman forged an absentee ballot application with the intent to defraud and aided or counselled two unqualified electors to vote in the 2023 election."

The office also alleges "that Council Member Mohammed Kamrul Hassan also forged an absentee ballot application with the intent to defraud in the 2023 election for City Council."