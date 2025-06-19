SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southgate police say they have taken the suspect in the shootings of two Southgate police officers into custody.

More details are expected to be released soon. The entire city was placed under a shelter-in-place order while the search was conducted.

Watch the video report below:

Suspect in shooting of Southgate police officers taken into custody

The suspect was identified as a 20-year-old man from the area. While police released his name as part of the search, 7 News Detroit has removed it from our coverage since he has not yet been charged.

Two Southgate police officers were shot and taken to the hospital after an incident at a Southgate apartment complex, according to Southgate police. Officials say they responded to a weapons call around 4:10 p.m.

It happened at the Village on the Park and The Reserve at Southgate apartments on Northline, east of I-75.

Police say officers responded to a call about an individual waving a weapon around at the apartment complex. They arrived on the scene, and began looking for the suspect. They encountered him quickly near a second-floor laundry room. When they made contact, he pulled out a gun and began shooting. Both officers, two men, were struck once in their legs and did not fire back.



Officials said both officers are in stable condition and with family at a local hospital. The officers are a five-year veteran and a 10-year veteran with the department.

“It’s not the call that you want to receive to hear one officer and then to find out that we have two officers shot. It’s a gut punch,” Southgate Director of Public Safety Joe Marsh said. “Law enforcement officers go out here every day to do their job and help people and protect the community. And to get that call where two police officers are shot, it’s sickening.”

Multiple agencies from across Downriver and beyond responded to the scene, including the FBI, ATF, Melvindale Police, Taylor Police, Lincoln Park Police, Michigan State Police and more.

The suspect was taken into custody just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

"It’s also a relief that we know that there’s no more threat or danger to the community or to any of our other police officers," Marsh said.

