2 suspects arrested in murder of well-known Dearborn florist

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A well-known Dearborn florist was shot and killed Tuesday night.

According to police, Hassan Salami was shot Tuesday night in the parking lot of Xushi Ko on Ford Road. He had just finished having dinner inside the restaurant.

Salami was apparently a victim of an attempted carjacking and robbery gone wrong.

His cousin Dave Abdallah broke down what allegedly happened.

“He walked out here, he was opening the door for his fiancé. She heard a little commotion and then there was three shots,” said Abdallah.

Abdallah says the people who are accused of killing Salami attempted to steal his Rolex watch but weren’t successful. They did manage to take his necklace and car keys.

“Somebody can take this type of sad opportunity to rob someone over a necklace, then you kill a young man in his 20s getting married,” said Abdallah.

Abdallah says Salami had a huge impact on his family and on the customers he interacted with at his floral shop.

We went to Lama's Florist which has been in Salami’s family for generations. Even though the shop was open for business on Wednesday, you could tell Salami’s family was in deep mourning.

His brother who was in the store did not want to speak on camera at the time, but his cousin wanted people to know Salami was cherished by everyone.

“Very, happy-go-lucky guy, you meet this guy, you absolutely fall in love with him right away,” Abdallah.

There will be two viewings in honor of Salami. One will be on Wednesday night at 6 pm and the other one will be on Thursday at 10 am. The viewings will be held at the Islamic Institute of Knowledge on Schaefer Road in Dearborn.