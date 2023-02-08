$50K reward offered for information in robbery of USPS letter carrier in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — United States Postal Service Postal Inspectors are investigating after a letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Dearborn.

The incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Pardee Avenue and Penn Street, near Penn-Vassar Park.

The suspect is described as an African American man wearing a dark-colored coat and a light gray ski mask. He is about 5'8'' tall, in his late 30s to early 40s, weighing approximately 180 lbs.

The weapon is described as a semiautomatic pistol, possibly gray in color with a black grip.

The suspect fled eastbound on Penn Street in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger with black rims.

Officials say no other details are being released to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. If you can help, you're asked to call 877-876-2455 and reference case no. 3967239.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Charges in this case could lead to a 25 year sentence in federal prison.

