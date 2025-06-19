73-year-old pastor walks and cycles 50km in 50 states to inspire seniors to stay active

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 73-year-old pastor is on an inspiring mission to complete 50 kilometers in 50 states in 50 days, encouraging seniors across the country to stay active and healthy.

Ron du Preez is already more than halfway through his ambitious journey, which began on May 15, having completed his 35th state, Michigan.

"Age is just a number," du Preez said. "It's a state of mind. Many people say, Oh, I'm old, and the real reason people are struggling many times, not always, is because we've just not moved our muscles."

But this senior athlete is certainly using his muscles, using his cross-country trek to visit senior living communities and promote fitness among older Americans.

"That's my focus of this entire journey, especially people over 65," du Preez said.

His journey began in Hawaii before quickly moving to Alaska with minimal rest between locations.

"We went from Honolulu, finished the 50K walking there, which is 31.07 miles. [Then] flew to Anchorage. Six hours in the plane. That was our night's rest. Hopped out of the plane the next day. I had already dressed ahead of time, knowing that we had minimal time because we had a flight to catch the next afternoon," du Preez said.

During his stop in Michigan, Preez visited Rivergate Health Care Center in Riverview, where he inspired numerous residents with his message of hope and perseverance.

"It just gives me hope that sooner or later, I'll be able to stand or maybe walk," said 65-year-old Brenda Jones from Dearborn Heights.

"Hope is the main thing I'm missing, and it was just nice to hear someone speak to that point," said 83-year-old George Hanoran from Dearborn.

"I will move more. I will continue my therapy at home and I will get stronger," said 81-year-old Betty Milne from Trenton.

While he currently resides in Banning, California, du Preez originally grew up in South Africa and moved to Michigan in 1976 to attend Andrews University. He lived here for 20 years and remembers Detroit as the city where he became a U.S. citizen.

To maintain his ambitious schedule, du Preez incorporates cycling along with walking and uses gym equipment when weather conditions aren't favorable.

He aims to complete his 50-state journey by July 4 and believes his simple message applies to everyone regardless of age.

"Take one small step at a time," du Preez said. "Start from where you are and see what your needs are and what you can do. And then tied in with all of that is attitude. You have to have, of course, a focus, a goal, but I call it an attitude of gratitude."

