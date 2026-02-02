88-year-old assisted living resident found dead outside business in Brownstown Township

(WXYZ) — An 88-year-old Brownstown Township woman, who was a resident of an assisted living facility, was found dead outside a nearby business on Sunday.

According to the Brownstown Township Police Department, the woman lived at the Forest View Assisted Living Facility at 19341 Allen Road. She was reportedly found outside an eye clinic by someone who was passing by around 8:14 a.m.

First responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police say they believe the woman had been there “for a significant amount of time and was not dressed for the cold conditions.”

7 News Detroit has learned from investigative sources that the exits of the assisted living facility are supposed to be alarmed. An investigation is underway to determine whether the alarms were working.

An autopsy will be performed by the Wayne County Medical Examiner.

“As the investigation continues, we ask the community to join us in keeping the family of this resident in your thoughts. This is truly a tragic event,” said Brownstown Police Chief Jeff Watson in a statement.

