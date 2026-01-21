Activists demand Wayne County Airport Authority stop ICE flights from Willow Run

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Immigration enforcement flights from a local airport have sparked pushback from some Detroit-area activists who are calling on county officials to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement from using Willow Run Airport for detainee transport.

At a Wayne County Airport Authority board meeting, multiple advocacy groups spoke out against ICE's use of the airport near Ypsilanti, demanding officials prevent the federal agency from chartering flights to transport detainees to detention centers.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

Protests against ICE charter flights at Willow Run Airport

According to the national nonprofit Human Rights First, ICE chartered nearly 100 flights to transport detainees out of Willow Run Airport in just the last year. The organization monitors ICE flights using publicly available flight data and found that flights involving ICE jumped 84% nationwide in 2025.

"What we've seen over the past year is a huge increase of ICE flights out of Michigan," Savi Arvey with Human Rights First said.

WXYZ

The flights first began at Willow Run in May, and at least 96 flights have transported detainees from the airport, according to the organization's research.

“I think of great concern with all of these flights from Human Rights First's perspective is a lot of people on these flights have not had a chance at due process, they have not seen a judge and had an immigration hearing necessarily,” Arvey said.

Steve Conn with the Detroit Committee to Stop ICE said activists have an obligation to challenge the practice.

"We have an obligation, I say, to this board to stop it, to expose it, to challenge it, not to participate in it — it's got to stop," Conn said. “The people of Wayne County don't want the airports participating in this.”

WXYZ

The protests come after weeks of demonstrations against ICE in metro Detroit following the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Arvey said the flights are private charter flights subcontracted by ICE using multiple airlines. ICE did not respond to a request for comment before publication.

Related video: ICE Director Todd Lyons calls on state officials to cooperate with federal immigration surge

ICE Director Todd Lyons calls on state officials to cooperate with federal immigration surge

The Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement that it "does not have any involvement in agreements between airlines and their partners, including federal agencies, as long as those agreements meet legal and safety requirements."

Local aviation attorney Mark Schwartz said the airport authority's hands are tied as the airport accepts federal funds.

“The Wayne County Airport Authority has little authority to stop these ICE flights,” Schwartz said. "The airport cannot discriminate against any users, regardless of how the board may feel or the authority may feel about the purpose of the flights.”

Related video: US citizen says ICE held him at gunpoint, led him outside in underwear

US citizen says ICE held him at gunpoint, led him outside in underwear

Heather Smiley is a chairperson for the Wayne 6 Congressional District Republican Committee, and will be running for Congress against against current Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, who represents the area near Willow Run.

“ICE flights have been going on since May of last year, so I'm kind of surprise people are protesting now because they've been going on for quite a while,” said Smiley. "If you look at the broader picture, President Trump is trying to protect our communities and the people in our communities and beyond that, our American jobs. So I know there's a lot of emotion around it, but if you look at their criminal records... everyone is trying to keep our communities safe."

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

