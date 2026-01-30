Amazon driver's viral rant in Redford sparks debate about delivery expectation

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Amazon delivery driver's expletive-filled rant caught on a doorbell camera in Redford Township has gone viral, drawing tens of thousands of views and sparking community debate about delivery service expectations.

The incident occurred when a driver was delivering packages to a home in Redford on what appeared to be a cold day. Unaware that a Nest security camera was recording, the driver vented his frustrations about making multiple deliveries.

"I got a million multi-stops because these people out here in Dearborn Heights, they can't go anywhere and get their own (expletive). So now, I'm sitting out here delivering a million packages to a million and (expletive) one houses," the driver said in the video.

The homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, shared the footage online. She told 7 News Detroit she was annoyed by the driver's comments, explaining that as a single mother working three jobs while attending school, she pays for the convenience of delivery services.

Community reactions to the viral video were mixed. Some residents expressed understanding for the driver's frustration with cold weather conditions, while others criticized his unprofessional behavior.

"It did shock me," said Daniel Christenson, who lives nearby. "I mean, if he doesn't want the job, he shouldn't keep the job if he's gonna be complaining about it."

Fitz Mac, another local resident, offered a more sympathetic perspective.

"It's kinda unprofessional, but I can understand his frustration. It's cold and people don't want to go out," Mac said.

Dwan Hannah, a Redford resident, emphasized the professional expectations that come with the job.

"If you sign up for Amazon, you got to deliver packages. They don't tell you you don't got to deliver when it's a certain type of weather. They tell you that's your job," Hannah said.

Hannah also expressed interest in the employment opportunity.

"I feel like he should be more appreciative. People like me, I'm a felon, I can't get no job," Hannah said. "I'd love to be an Amazon worker to be honest with you. Tell 'em they can fire him and hire me, how 'bout that."

Amazon responded to the incident with a statement indicating they are investigating the matter.

"We're actively looking into this and will take appropriate action following our review. Based on the actions depicted in the video, this behavior does not reflect the standards we hold for drivers delivering to Amazon customers," the company said.

Amazon also noted that they "contract with small, local businesses and independent contractors to deliver to Amazon customers."

The video continues to circulate online, generating discussion about workplace professionalism and the challenges faced by delivery drivers during harsh weather conditions.

