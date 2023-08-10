Awrey's Bakery in Livonia announces plans to close... but there's hope

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — After decades of ups and downs, the beloved Awrey's Bakery in Livonia is once again announcing plans to permanently close their business.

Just 10 years ago, Minnie Marie Bakers purchased Awrey's after the company fell on hard financial times. Now, it seems history may be repeating itself.

At the beginning of the month, Awrey's Bakery announced that due to a decline in the sale of sweet goods and growing production costs, production will stop in September.

Upon hearing the news, Awrey's lovers like Ken Mac, who grew up in Livonia, raced to the bakery for one last taste.

"It's memory lane and tradition and history," Mac said. "My mom used to come here all the time and get us wheat bread and Danish and all those types of things."

Mac told us he's been going to Awrey's for close to 50 years, and he's far from alone.

Dozens of people with nostalgic ties to the bakery were in and out of the parking lot Thursday afternoon.

"It’ll be sad. They’ve been here a long time," said Jim Driscoll, who also grew up in Livonia.

However, not all hope is lost.

While 7 Action News was at the bakery Thursday, a business owner shared that they are looking at saving and buying the property.

An inside source also told us that an iconic Detroit sweets brand is interested as well.

"Well Hostess went out of business and they came back, so maybe Awrey's can come back," Awrey's lover Drew Mills shared.

A buyer needs to step in this month to save the nostalgia-packed bakery again or it's lights out on the open sign and goodbye to the beloved treats.

"We’ll be back for the next story — the reopening of Awrey's" Mills told us.