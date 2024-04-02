Beloved dog taken by car thief reunited with devastated owner thanks to social media

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Molly, a three-year-old chihuahua, loves riding in the car, so her owner knew she'd love to ride with her to pick up some food at a local restaurant.

But when Patricia Nash grabbed her carryout order at the restaurant in Dearborn Heights Monday evening, she had to run back in because she forgot a bag.

That's when someone walking in the area of Van Born, east of Telegraph, seized to commit a crime of opportunity.

Nash had left her 2017 white Kia Optima running with little Molly in the backseat when someone jumped in the driver's seat and took off.

Surveillance video of the car theft:

Surveillance video captures moment vehicle was stolen

"The restaurant owner's husband said, 'Someone is taking your car' and I screamed, "My dog!" said a tearful Nash when she spoke to 7 Action News Tuesday.

"I haven't slept. I can't sleep," Nash said about Molly who helped her through her fight with cancer and the death of her mother. "She doesn't leave my side. She's my rock. She's my everything."

After talking to Dearborn Heights Police and searching the area, Nash posted pictures of Molly on Facebook with a plea for help if anyone spotted her.

And someone did.

Terry King and his wife spotted the little black chihuahua under some bushes at a gas station in Melvindale, but the shy pup wouldn't come to them. But Molly emerged from the bushes when the King's dog Roscoe was with them.

"Real nice dog, just soaking wet and scared," King said.

Because Nash didn't have a car, her friends Maria and Jorge Martinez went to scoop up Molly and bring her back home.

"Hi, little momma," Nash said to Molly as she picked her up out of a crate and cuddled her. "The words can't even explain. This is my baby."

See video of the reunion between Nash and Molly:

VIDEO: Dog stolen with car reunited with owner

The Martinezes said they tried to give King some cash for finding Molly, but he refused.

"A lot of people do things for alternative reasons. Mine is because it's the right thing to do," King said.

Nash said she'll never leave Molly alone in the car and she'll never leave her vehicle running without someone inside of it.

Her white 2017 Kia Optima is still missing with license plate FCC ENT. If you have any information on the theft or know where the vehicle is located, you're urged to call Dearborn Heights Police or your local police department.

