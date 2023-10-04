'Beyond heroics' Son thanks Southgate police officer for saving mother during fire at senior apartment complex

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Recovery is just getting started in Southgate after a massive fire at a senior apartment complex.

The fire started around 3:15 pm Tuesday at the Meadows of Southgate, an independent living senior apartment. No cause has been determined for the fire that started on a 2nd-floor balcony and spread to the rest of the building. 9 people in total were hospitalized, and more than 100 residents are now displaced as a result of the fire.

Cleanup is just getting underway, as many residents came by Wednesday hoping to retrieve some of their belongings.

The call over the radio was a porch fire, but as first responders began to arrive the flames grew and grew quickly.

Sgt Nicholas Merony was one of the first people on scene. With the flames quickly spreading, he and fellow officers ran inside without hesitation. No fire gear, no fear.

“I mean yeah, it was scary,” Sgt Merony said. “I was nervous, everyone else was nervous. We just stayed in pairs and worked together.”

Sgt Merony made it all the way to the 3rd floor where many residents in wheelchairs and walkers were stuck. He ran up and down stairs, physically carrying seniors to safety.

“I don't recall how many times we went in and out,” Sgt. Merony said. “They were scared, they were nervous, they said they couldn't walk and were concerned with us carrying them down. I told them that’s what we're here for, just trust us and we’ll get you down.”

One of those trips in that narrow stairwell is why Steve Johnson was at the Southgate Police Station Wednesday, driving there to meet the man who saved his mother Shirley.

“Man I appreciate it,” Johnson said as he approached Sgt. Merony. “I'm getting a hug from you.”

Steve’s 86-year-old mother was one of those residents Sgt. Maroney rescued. Confined to a walker, Merony single-handedly carried her down 3 flights of stairs.

"I wanted to come down and thank him because, without him, my mom wouldn't be here today,” Johnson said. “There’s 20 grandkids and great-grandkids who want to thank him for what he did.”

Sgt Merony is just one of many heroes who saved lives on that call. Although he may see it differently, for Steve and countless other families, there’s no doubt heroes showed up.

“Do you feel like a hero?” 7 Action News Reporter Brett Kast asked.

“No, just doing my job,” Sgt. Merony responded. “Doing what were trained to do, just doing it the best we could.”

“Running back up and down the steps grabbing these people is beyond heroics as far as I'm concerned,” Johnson said.

Multiple first responders were treated on scene, and 3 were taken to the hospital. A Wyandotte police officer was on a ventilator after suffering smoke inhalation. She’s in stable condition and could be off the ventilator later Wednesday.

There are also many residents in need of assistance. Residents displaced by the fire can contact the Red Cross directly at 1-800-733-2767. Donations are also being welcomed at the Senior Center located at 14700 Reaume Parkway, Southgate Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Please limit donations to clothing, toiletries, and personal hygiene items. For further information please call 734-258-3066.

The American Legion was on scene as well, saying at least 15 veterans lived in the complex. Any veteran in need of assistance can contact them at 1-833-648-3826.

