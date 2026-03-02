Bode's Corned Beef House reopens in Plymouth under new ownership after brief closure

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bode's Corned Beef House, a Plymouth staple for 67 years, has reopened on North Main Street under new ownership.

The restaurant closed on December 19, after the previous owners said the building had been sold.

In the time that followed, the new owners — Daniel and Mario Beshiri — purchased the building and the rights to the Bode's brand. Their family member Dorela, said the two had a goal of owning a restaurant and saw Bode's as the right fit.

"They wanted something special," Dorela said. "They decided to buy Bode's because they saw the whole community loves it and they wanted to keep the legacy of Bode's name."

During the closure, the restaurant underwent major renovations inside.

"The kitchen is new, everything is new," Dorela said.

The menu also received updates, including new breakfast items, but longtime favorites remain unchanged.

"They make their corned beef at home; we also do the pastrami," Dorela said.

For many in Plymouth, Bode's is more than a place to eat. John Thomas said he has been a patron for decades.

"I've been coming here since the early 1960s," Thomas said. "Almost all the local business people used to come here for breakfast."

Customer Susan Blackwell said the restaurant holds a personal place in her history.

"It was my very first job when I was in high school. The back part wasn't here; it was just the main part," Blackwell said.

When the closure was announced, Blackwell expressed concern about losing another piece of Plymouth's identity.

"There's too many places in Plymouth that used to be here that are now gone," Blackwell said.

Now that Bode's has reopened, customers say they are relieved. Cheryl Howard, who visited on Monday, welcomed the news.

"It's great, because it's been a traditional place for people," Howard said.

Thomas summed up what the restaurant means to the community.

"I mean if Bode's were to die, part of Plymouth would've died," Thomas said.

