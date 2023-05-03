Canton police investigating after 70-year-old man's body is found in Dearborn

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Canton police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old man whose body was found in Dearborn.

Officers were contacted Tuesday evening about suspicious circumstances surrounding the man who was missing. The investigation led to the man's body being found in Dearborn. The exact location has not been released.

Canton's police chief Chad Baugh says they have determined the man was killed in the North River Woods subdivision.

Police have a suspect in custody. The suspect's name has not been released pending charges.

More information is expected to be released once charges have been filed.