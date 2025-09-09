Canton police investigating domestic violence homicide, suspect in custody

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Canton police are investigating a domestic violence-related homicide that occurred Monday in a subdivision near Canton Center and Cherry Hill Road, marking the latest in a troubling series of domestic violence incidents across the region in recent weeks.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Canton murder latest in a pattern of deadly domestic violence

The 30-year-old victim was found deceased in her bedroom after dispatchers received a call Monday afternoon reporting she was not breathing. A suspect is now in custody, though police have not disclosed the relationship between the victim and suspect.

"They ended up finding a female individual deceased in her bedroom," said Sgt. Jeff Zajac. "I can tell you there was no immediate weapons used that were on scene."

WXYZ-TV

Neighbors report disturbance night before

Neighbors in the quiet Canton subdivision expressed shock at the violence that occurred in their community.

"It's just so sad, it's just so terrible. I mean, I can't imagine being in the family's shoes. It's really tough," said Miriam Dawwas, who lives two doors from the victim's home.

WXYZ-TV

Venkat Mada, who lives across the street from the home, said there was a commotion the night before police discovered the victim's body.

"From the neighborhood, from behind the houses, they saw some shouting, they heard some shouting during the night," Mada said.

WXYZ-TV

Police describe the situation as a domestic assault and say they had no warning signs there was trouble at the home.

"Even though there may have been something yesterday that we find in our investigation that really pushed this individual over the edge, it's realistic to understand that this is stuff that's probably trauma and abuse that goes on for many months before it gets to this point," Zajac said.

Part of a troubling regional trend

The Canton incident is the latest in a string of domestic violence cases in recent weeks. A 40-year-old woman is accused of killing her 23-year-old boyfriend, Chase Hunter Hoyt. 20-year-old Sarah Carroll was killed in a murder-suicide in Westland. Mario Green is facing charges for allegedly shooting and killing his ex-wife, Latricia Green, at Henry Ford Hospital.

Audriana Buchanan-Cronk from First Step, a nonprofit that serves domestic violence victims, said the frequency of these cases is alarming.

"The unfortunate reality is First Step is waking up nearly every day of someone losing their lives," Buchanan-Cronk said.

WXYZ-TV

"To really get to this, we need to start encouraging space for survivors to talk about these things, calling offenders about their behavior, and holding them accountable," Buchanan-Cronk said.

The suspect remains in custody, and police say he will likely be formally charged in the coming days.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

