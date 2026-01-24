Car crashes through McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A car crashed through Detroit Metro Airport on Friday night.

Video from a 7 News Detroit employee who was at the airport shows the vehicle inside the McNamara Terminal near the check-in area.

Witnesses say they heard a loud noise as the car slammed through the entrance and into the Delta Air Lines desk as employees were working. A witness says the driver got out of the vehicle with his hands raised and talking, though it's unclear what the driver was saying.

Travelers say police and TSA responded quickly and took the driver into custody.

Video: Car crashes into Detroit Metro Airport, causes damage

"The response was so quick thank God with the cops and TSA and everybody," said Ali Khalifa, who was traveling. "That all happened in seconds."

Video: Traveler recalls car slamming through Detroit Metro Airport

7 News Detroit is working to learn more from officials. We'll provide more information as it comes in.