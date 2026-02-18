Community helping 86-year-old Wyandotte woman still working to survive after family losses

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — At 86 years old, most people are enjoying retirement, but Elaine Dorland starts every day at 4:30 a.m. with a cup of coffee before heading to work as a cleaner at her senior living facility in Wyandotte.

The community has stepped up with a fundraising campaign to help her retire.

Dorland has been cleaning since she was 12 years old, working various jobs that "never paid nothing," she said.

For the past nine years, she has worn her cleaning service shirt with pride, scrubbing windows, bathrooms and vacuuming hallways and elevators in the nine-story senior living home where she has lived for two decades.

"I'm not much for schooling. I'm not smart. But, I sure can clean," Dorland said.

The work became especially necessary after kidney failure claimed the life of her husband, Rodger, a Marine and plumber, two years ago.

"Then, my son died nine months later. They worked together, both of them," Dorland said. "You don't plan on burying your kids."

She admits her family never made much money, and Social Security isn't enough to cover her expenses.

"We all worked hard in my family," Dorland said. "So if I have to keep working, I'll keep working."

The cleaning work helps keep groceries in her refrigerator, but with rods in her back, a torn rotator cuff and progressing arthritis, it's truly backbreaking work for someone her age.

"I just want people to know, cleaning is not easy," Dorland said. "But, I'm not a quitter."

Despite her determination, she acknowledges the emotional toll of working alone after losing her husband and son.

"But there's times I don't want to be here," she said.

Every morning, she sits with her coffee and thinks about her late husband.

"I sit here at 4:30, have my coffee and think about him," Dorland said. "We thought of ending it together, seriously."

Sue Wery, who met Dorland and fell in love with her story, started a fundraising effort for her because she believes it's time for the 86-year-old to retire.

"She's been a strong woman all her life, taking care of people... and now it's time for people to take care of her," Wery said. "And I just thought her story needed to be told."

When asked about receiving help, Dorland remains humble.

"I don't think I'm worthy of it," she said. "You do what you have to do."

