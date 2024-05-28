Customs and Border Protection gear up for peak international summer travel

METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) — While waiting for her baggage, Mary Biddinger from northern Michigan was kind enough to show me some recent travel pictures.

"That's my daughter right there. We were in Milan," said Biddinger.

Mary flew to Italy with her husband and daughter to celebrate her 57th wedding anniversary.

"It was wonderful there; I would go back there in a nanosecond," said Biddinger.

But Mary is not the only one thinking about traveling. This summer, both domestic and international travel is set to heat up. According to the US Customs and Border Protection, DTW is expected to surpass 2023's record of 1.4 million international travelers this year.

"We are very fortunate; we have several airlines that fly direct non-stop flights to Turkey, from Jordan, Europe and other Asian countries as well," said Riyad Silmi, Chief of CBP at DTW.

"How busy does it get?" asked Faraz Javed, 7 News Detroit reporter.

"On average, we see about 4,000 people a day at DTW," said Silmi.

Silmi says this year, people can expect a lot of upgrades at the airport, starting with the Global Entry app.

"If you are a passenger on an international flight, and you are taxing to the gate, log into your GE app, take your photo, and it will give your pre-vetted green box saying you are good to go," said Silmi.

Valid for an hour, the app's approval will save passengers around 30 minutes.

"Another thing you guys have introduced it simplified arrivals. How does this work?" asked Javed.

"Basically, identify yourself by just using your face. So, if you are a US citizen or green card holder, you arrive internationally, you arrive at one of these booths. The officer will take a picture and will be able to identify you that way," said Silmi.

Also since Michigan is home to a large population of Arab and Muslim Americans, starting next week, the airport will also see an influx of Hajj travelers embarking on the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

"Everyone here has been briefed about Hajj is for. We have several officers that speak Arabic and understand the culture," said Silmi.

The Palestinian American says he is proud to say that arrangements have also been made for pilgrims to bring back the Holy water, Zamzam, and other items as long as they meet customs guidelines.

"Things you should remember are fruits, vegetables, meats, and seeds. The agricultural side of the house will be seized. But the most important thing is to declare everything that you are bringing with you, including currency as well. You can travel with more than $10,000 but if you don't declare that currency or any monetary instrument, they can be seized," said Silmi.

At the CBP lab, you can see all the items that have been seized over the years. Agriculture Specialist Supervisor Daniel Gloeden says meat products are the most common thing CBP seizes from travelers.

"They have to be fully cooked in a can, which could be something you could bring into the country. But general things like cured meats, salami, etc., won't be allowed," said Gloeden.

For detailed information about CBP and all the products and services they offer for travelers, head to www.cbp.gov