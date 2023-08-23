Dad of Livonia abducted twins speaks out about why he believes it happened

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — We're continuing to learn more about the abduction of the twin babies from Livonia.

The Livonia Police Department has made four arrests related to the kidnapping of two-month-old Montana and Matthew Bridges Sunday night.

Now, the dad of the twins is speaking out about what led up to the abduction, he's asked to keep his name private for safety concerns.

According to the father, the whole story started when their mother posted in a Black mom's Facebook group.

"She just tryna get help from some people actin’ like they’re social workers on Facebook," said the twins father. "Trying to help moms with newborns, get them a new place to stay and put them on their feet."

He tells us that on Saturday, two women from the Facebook group, said they were social workers and came to his house.

They told the twins' mother they would be back with diapers, but according to dad, it was four people who came back later, all in masks trying to break into his house.

He was able to diffuse the situation and then took their family to the Quality Inn on Plymouth Road in Livonia.

He said Sunday night he left the inn to get work clothes, "When I leave the room and go get my cloths, she called me saying some people done took the kids!"

Monday morning around 5:45 an Amber Alert was issued and by 9:30 a.m. Montana and Matthew were dropped off at a Detroit Police Department precinct.

When the twins' father saw the photos of the suspects who took his babies, he said "When I seen the video, I said these are the same people that came to my house! So I put two and two together. I said, 'So they tried to have the people come break into my crib to come get my babies.'"

Tuesday night ,Livonia police announced they had made four arrests related to the kidnapping.

The twins' father says that police have informed him the suspect admitted to looking specifically for twin babies. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, a warrant request is being reviewed.

Referring to his babies this week dad said, "I really don’t want to leave their side."