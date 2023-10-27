Dearborn family receives threatening letter for having Palestinian flag outside their house

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ramadan family has lived in Dearborn for several generations. They recently received an anonymous, threatening email all because the Palestinian flag flies outside their house.

“The letter says if you want to fly the *expletive* Palestinian flag, move back to Palestine. This is the United of America and only the flag of the USA should be flown. Take down that *expletive* flag or you will regret it,” said Abdalrahman Ramadan.

Ramadan and his family came to Dearborn from Palestine 20 years ago. He says he was shocked when his parents called him on Thursday to let him know someone sent them a letter threatening them.

“You’re threatening a whole family who’s been living there peacefully for the past eight years, so we didn’t think this was a joke. We contacted the police department,” said Ramadan.

Dearborn Police haven’t released any information about possible suspects in the case but Ramadan says he doesn’t think one of his neighbors sent the letter.

“It must be some hateful person coming through our street seeing the Palestinian flag and invoking these thoughts,” said Ramadan.

Eric Vega has lived across the street from the Ramadan’s for nearly 10 years.

“They are a very sweet family, very family-oriented,” said Vega. “It makes no sense to me why someone would go out of their way just to spew hate and nonsensical just opposition, it makes no sense to me.”

Meanwhile, Ramadan says he hopes police catch the person who sent the letter immediately.

“You can’t threaten somebody and their family and not see action or justice against somebody because he may do this to somebody else,” said Ramadan. “And he might even become more of a hateful person and attack somebody.”