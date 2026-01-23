Dearborn Heights home flooded after pipe bursts during extreme cold snap

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (WXYZ) — A Dearborn Heights homeowner is dealing with extensive water damage after a pipe burst in her home Monday morning, flooding both her basement and main kitchen floors during Michigan's current cold snap.



Adela Lungo said she was awakened by a loud noise around dawn.

"Just woke up and I heard a boom," Lungo said.

When she rushed downstairs, water was everywhere. The pipe burst on the first floor, causing significant damage throughout her home.

"Very scary. Never happened in 25 years," Lungo said.

Dan Walsh, owner of H20 Pros Water Damage Restoration Services in Westland, responded to Lungo's emergency within an hour of her call.

"Water ruined the cabinets down here, upper cabinets, the flooring. First thing we did is shut off the main, then we extracted the water, started removing the wet materials, then did the proper drying," Walsh said.

Walsh said freezing and bursting pipes are keeping his emergency services company extremely busy during Michigan's current stretch of extreme cold weather.

"With these extreme Michigan temperatures, this is our busiest time. Pipes freezing is the most common and expensive emergency we see. Luckily, there are preventive tips that can prevent all this," Walsh said.

Prevention tips from experts

Walsh and his team recommend several steps homeowners can take to prevent frozen pipes:

Keep heat on at all times with a minimum temperature of 55 degrees

Open cabinet doors under sinks on exterior walls

Disconnect outdoor hoses

Let faucets drip overnight, especially during extremely cold weather

Richard Barney, general manager of H20 Pros, said the company expects to work non-stop for the next seven days as temperatures remain dangerously low.

Barney, who has worked on thousands of insurance claims, suggests calling a service company first before contacting insurance.

"Cause if you call yourself, you don't wanna say the wrong thing. You say the wrong thing, could be under neglect and you don't even know it," Barney said.

What to do if pipes freeze or burst

If your pipe is frozen, H20 Pros suggests applying gentle heat with a hair dryer or space heater. Never use an open flame.

If a pipe bursts, immediately shut off the main water supply and turn off electricity to affected areas.

For Lungo, the damage has disrupted her daily routine significantly.

"I have no words. It's hard to cook, can't do the dishes properly. Miss my kitchen," Lungo said.

