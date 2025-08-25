Dearborn man fights for life after intentional hit-and-run, suspect charged with attempted murder

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 40-year-old Dearborn man is fighting for his life and is in critical condition after police say he was intentionally run over while crossing Michigan Avenue.

Haidar Al Fadawi was crossing the street when surveillance video shows a vehicle speed up, cross over the center turn lane, and hit him.

The 38-year-old allegedly behind the wheel was arraigned in district court on multiple charges including attempted murder.

Video circulating on social media shows Al Fadawi going to Dearborn police, warning that someone was trying to kill him just hours before the attack.

Surveillance video from Westborn Physical Therapy shows Al Fadawi crossing the street around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday. A vehicle that appears to be lying in wait pulls out of a nearby parking lot, speeds up, veers to the left, and hits Al Fadawi as he tries running away. The driver fled the scene, leaving him for dead.

"It's unfathomable that somebody would want to do something so intentionally to hurt someone else over something so miniscule," said Amir Makled, an attorney representing Al Fadawi's family.

Makled described Al Fadawi as a well-known community member and father of seven.

"Haidar is an individual that is a family man; he is a father of seven, he's someone everyone in the community knows, everybody's seen his car in town, that's part of who he is," Makled said.

Al Fadawi's decorated car is well known around town. His family is no stranger to tragedy — in 2021, his 7-year-old daughter Batoul was tragically killed in another hit-and-run in Dearborn.

"Anybody who knew him knew that he wouldn't hurt a fly, so for him to have suffered this type of an injury at the hands of somebody else is really unjustified," Makled said.

Suspect charged, claims ongoing dispute

The man accused of running over Al Fadawi is 38-year-old Murtadha Jabbar Alizairij, who allegedly fled the scene before calling 911 to turn himself in 30 minutes later. He was arraigned on multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder.

"There is a video of the incident, but there are many videos of the victim threatening my client, threatening his family, insulting everybody. This has been building up," said Abed Hammoud, attorney for the defendant.

Both attorneys say Al Fadawi was employed by the suspect's family until a recent dispute. Hammoud claims Al Fadawi was recently let go, but Makled alleges Al Fadawi left after making complaints, saying he had worked as a truck driver and the company failed to have adequate insurance.

“Haidar made it very clear that he was upset, that he’d be put in a position where he’s driving semi trucks that are uninsured. So Haidar received a traffic ticket because of that, and the company failed to respond to the traffic ticket, and that’s what upset Haidar so much,” said Makled. “That's what caused this dispute, it's over a $500 traffic ticket.”

Victim warned police before attack

Less than 24 hours before the attack, Al Fadawi visited the police station in what has become a viral video on social media. He asks an officer at the desk for an update on a previous assault on August 21st. Makled says during that assault, Al Fadawi was beaten with a crowbar.

"What happens if they come and try to kill me again, or they kill me?" Al Fadawi is heard saying to an officer.

"Call us," the officer replied.

"After they kill me, I call you?" Al Fadawi is heard asking the officer.

"Sure," the officer responded.

"That's from the police station, they say after they kill you, call me, just in case I get killed," Al Fadawi said as he walked out of the station.

The Dearborn Police Department says that interaction is now under internal review.

"Clearly, Haidar was under the suspicion that these people were out to hurt him and made reports to local law enforcement about these potential threats," Makled said.

Both Dearborn's Mayor and Police Chief released statements on the interaction.

“Public safety is our highest priority, and we take every concern seriously. We understand the community has questions and are committed to ensuring trust through transparency and accountability,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

"Every individual who interacts with the Dearborn Police Department must be treated with dignity, respect, and empathy—always," said Mayor Abdullah Hammoud. "While the suspect is in custody and that investigation moves forward, we are also launching a thorough review of the victim’s prior interactions with our department. Trust and accountability are not optional—they are required."

The suspect was given a $750,000 cash surety bond with no 10% option.

