Dearborn police search for victims after man caught committing lewd acts

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn police are searching for possible victims after a man was arrested for committing lewd acts at a Target store on Ford Rd.

Police say 31-year-old Steven Simmons was arrested February 11th after a Target shopper witnessed and reported him committing lewd acts inside a white Jeep Wrangler in the store's parking lot. Police say they stopped the suspect's vehicle as he exited the parking lot that day.

During an investigation, police say they found multiple videos on Simmons’ phone. Police say in the videos, Simmons was following unidentified women through the aisles of the Dearborn Target store while performing lewd acts such as ejaculating on victims' coats. Police say some of those videos date back to Dec. 3rd, 2023.

Simmons has been charged with child sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime, aggravated indecent exposure, and indecent exposure. He was arraigned on Friday.

"You would think something like that would be caught right away. It’s not something that would linger around," said shopper Allen Duncan as he spoke to 7 Action News outside the store. "Everybody thinks it happens in other neighborhoods. You don’t realize things like that happen in your own neighborhood."

Shoppers say it was concerning to hear something like that was going on for months without anyone noticing.

"I come to this Target every day. I go before work and it’s really unfortunate that somebody would do something like that and violate someone," said Myisha Madison Jr. as she stood outside of the store Monday. "It’s scary out here. It’s dangerous. I mean you have to always look ahead of you, behind you, and around you and just stay on point and be mindful."

Simmons is due back in court on Feb. 27th for a probable cause hearing.

WXYZ is sharing Simmons's mugshot as police search for anyone else whom the 31-year-old may have assaulted. If you or someone you know has witnessed or been victimized by Simmons, call Dearborn Police at 313-943-2241. If you would like to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

"It’s good that the police have caught that person and hopefully he’s an example so anybody that’s thinking about doing something like that, that would deter them from doing it," said Madison.