Dearborn residents and city officials react to anti-Islam protest that took place downtown

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tensions flared between the protesters and Dearborn residents during Tuesday's demonstration, but community members met hate with acts of kindness and protection.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Dearborn residents counter hate with kindness during anti-Islam protest

Dearborn resident Abbas Abou Khodr faced off with a protester who was attempting to burn the Quran, stepping in to prevent the act.

"You can't burn it, you can't burn it," Khodr said in video footage of the incident.

VIDEO: Man stops Quran from being burned in Dearborn

The protester had been heard saying anti-Islamic statements, including "This is why Dearborn, Michigan needs to be cleared out of Muslims."

Khodr said his actions weren't limited to protecting Islamic texts.

"Even if they were going to burn the Bible or any books, I will protect it; I do the same thing," Khodr said. "We live in peace, we love everyone, this is Dearborn, this is for everyone."

WXYZ

Another resident, Mohammed Alimara, says he approached the protesters with a message of love and respect.

"I love you, I respect you," Alimara told the protesters in a cell phone video.

Alimara, a local barber, said he saw the protest as an opportunity to show the community's true character.

"I think a lot of people have a misconception of what's going on over here and when they came here, I was like this is a great opportunity to show them like everybody's here coexisting," Alimara said.

WXYZ

During Tuesday night's Dearborn City Council meeting, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud praised Alimara's response while addressing the protest.

"I saw one resident, a local barber, on his story that no matter what you tell me, I want you to know I still love you as my brother," Hammoud said. "That is Dearborn, a place where neighbors show up for one another, where hate is rooted out by dignity, by decency, and by our shared humanity."

On Wednesday, Dearborn Police put out this statement:

On Tuesday, November 18, demonstrators from several organized groups converged in the area of Michigan Ave and Schaefer Rd. Although splintering of the groups was unplanned, officers responded quickly and managed the situation effectively while safeguarding participants, residents, motorists, property, and everyone’s constitutional rights.



Officers made three arrests from different groups after observing disorderly behavior throughout the evening. We urge the community to never directly engage with such demonstrations to ensure safety of all involved.



Chief Issa Shahin stated, “I am proud of the disciplined and measured response our officers demonstrated during the November 18 demonstrations. Their actions reflected our department’s core values and our dedication to safeguarding everyone in our city. I also want to thank the Dearborn community for its patience and support throughout the event. Working together, we will continue to ensure that Dearborn remains a safe, respectful, and welcoming place for all.” Dearborn Police Department

Alimara emphasized that Dearborn welcomes people of all backgrounds.

"I would say for the most part, the people of Dearborn, we've co-existed with white people, Black people, Hispanics, Asians of all sorts, we haven't had an issue, you know," Alimara said.

————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.