Dearborn residents concerned about dangerous driving in Snow Woods neighborhood

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in Dearborn's Snow Woods neighborhood are raising alarms about dangerous driving behaviors that they say are making their community unsafe. Drivers speeding, running stop signs, and ignoring traffic laws have become a daily concern for those living in the area.

"You know, it's kind of scary traveling in Dearborn sometimes," said Mari, a local resident.

The problem is particularly evident along Culver Avenue, where home surveillance cameras have captured numerous instances of drivers disregarding stop signs and speed limits.



Surveillance video captures driver blowing stop sign in Dearborn neighborhood

"It's a big concern, especially with disregarding pedestrians, children especially," said Roberto, another neighborhood resident.

When I visited Culver Avenue to speak with residents, I witnessed the problem firsthand, observing multiple drivers running through stop signs at intersections without slowing down.

"They don't just, they don't want to pay attention to the stop signs," Mari said.

Residents are particularly concerned about the safety of children and pets in the neighborhood.

"There's many kids and animals also, you can see that there's a sign for the animals passing through the street," said Ali, a Snow Woods resident.

I took these concerns to Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin, who acknowledged the department is aware of the issues.

"We've focused a lot of traffic enforcement in that neighborhood and that intersection," Shahin said.

The police department has been working to address the problem through increased enforcement efforts.

"In the last 3 years in that Snow Woods Neighborhood, we've written over 700 tickets," Shahin said.

However, the chief explained that resources are stretched thin across the city, which has over 3,000 stop signs to monitor.

"We do our best to address every resident's concern, but we also have to deploy our resources where they're needed most," Shahin said.

During my visit to the neighborhood, I observed officers actively enforcing traffic laws at some of the problematic intersections. When asked if they felt enforcement was adequate, residents expressed understanding of the challenges faced by police.

"They do what they can with their resources," Roberto said.

