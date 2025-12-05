Dog missing for 5 years returned home to California after being found in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A little dog named Choco is back at home in California after a journey of more than 4 years, and thousands of miles ended in Lincoln Park.

According to Helping Paws and Claws in Loomis, California, Choco was found tied to the fence at the Lincoln Park Animal Shelter on November 24. Officials at the Lincoln Park Animal Shelter confirm they found him tied up and do not know where he was before that.

Choco was originally adopted as a year-and-a-half-old dachshund mix in March of 2016. He lived with his family until he disappeared in May of 2021.

Helping Paws and Claws says his owner never gave up hope because Choco was microchipped. So, when he showed up "1645 days" and "2289 miles" later, he was identified, and both Helping Paws and Claws and the Lincoln Park Animal Shelter began making arrangements to get him back home to Sacramento.

Helping Paws and Claws chronicled Choco's journey home, which included a weather delay that stretched the trip through Chicaoge from December 2 to December 3, on their Facebook page.

Helping Paws and Claws is thanking the Lincoln Park Animal Shelter for their help and says the real message here is to microchip your pets and keep the information up to date, so they can be used to bring your pet home.