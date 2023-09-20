Ecorse High School All-State athlete killed in shooting

ECORSE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The entire Ecorse community is grieving this week over the loss of a star high school athlete, Dennell "Nelly" Kemp.

He was killed in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Detroit and was a senior at Ecorse High School.

Classes were canceled at the high school Wednesday as students and faculty grieve. The school is also bringing in grief counselors to help not only students but also staff.

“I walked in the high school, he would automatically engage me and we had a great relationship," said Ecorse Superintendent Dr. Joshua Talison. "It was like I lost my own child, that’s how seriously I take it.”

Dr. Talison knew Nelly personally and was shocked to get a late-night message that Nelly had been shot in southwest Detroit. Detroit police say Monday night at 11:30 pm, he was stopped at a red light near the intersection of Outer Drive and Fort Street when an unknown suspect pulled up and fired multiple shots into his car.

“He was just a good all-around kid that you never had a problem with, never had an issue with," Dr. Talison said. "He wasn't engaged in anything nefarious of any sort so this just kind of took you off guard. You didn't expect anything like that to happen to him.”

Nelly was taken to the hospital in critical condition and Dr. Talison says he died the next day. Police say a 43-year-old man pumping gas at a gas station near the scene was also hit by a stray bullet and was in critical condition. The suspects remain unknown, and police say it’s unclear why Nelly’s car was targeted.

“Phenomenal kid, had a smile that would melt your heart when you saw him,” Dr. Talison said.

Talison says Nelly was an All-State athlete playing football basketball and baseball. In baseball, he had 15 Division 1 offers. However, Talison says more important than those accolades are the lives Nelly touched. This summer, he hosted his own baseball camp for area youth.

“He was an awesome athlete, but I really want to reiterate he was a better person than he was an athlete," said Talison. "And that’s saying a lot.”

The school plans to hold a special ceremony and balloon release at 6:30 pm Friday on the football field before their 7:00 pm kick-off against University Prep.