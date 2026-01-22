Elevated levels of lead found in Garden City drinking water during testing

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Garden City is taking action after the discovery of elevated levels of lead in drinking water in the community.

Crews recently tested 62 homes and 13 came back above the safe limit. City officials say tap water is tested periodically for lead and copper.

While the water source itself is lead-free, older service lines can be a problem.

“Lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant persons and young children,” the city said in a press release.

The city is working with state regulators to notify residents and replace affected lines.

For more information, to check service lines and schedule an in-home assessment, contact the Garden City Department of Public Works at 734-793-1800 or visit the city’s website.