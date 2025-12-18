SOUTHGATE MICH. (WXYZ) — A 35-year-old Southgate father died Monday morning just moments after dropping his children off at their elementary school, leaving behind a devastated family and community during the holiday season.



Watch Jolie Sherman's video report:

Father dies after dropping kids off at school, community rallies to support family

Nick Farley had just taken his 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter to Fordline Elementary School in Southgate.

Those who saw what happened say, as he got back in his car and started driving away, he began feeling sick. That's when he got out and collapsed in the street across from the school playground.

"Everyone is using the word that he suddenly passed; it literally was so fast," Shannon Pierzynowski said. "He knew there was something wrong, and he stopped, and he asked me and our other friend, Becky, for help."

Pierzynowski and her friend immediately called 9-1-1. Farley was rushed to Wyandotte Hospital, where he later died.

Alex Burgos, a close friend who also saw Farley that morning, said Farley had been feeling unwell recently.

"I do know he hasn't been feeling good, just from what he's been telling me," Burgos said. "I know they're waiting for an autopsy to find out exactly what happened, but as of right now, nobody knows."

Burgos remembered Farley as a devoted father who would walk his daughter to the school door every day.

"He would hold his daughter so tight... and that's just something that stuck out to me," Burgos said. "It shows just what kind of dad he is."

Burgos also says their children, his daughter and Farley's son, are best friends.

"Pretty much the same class since first grade and Kindergarten...So you know, you can imagine the parents of your kids' best friends, you know, you kind of get a relationship with them."

The tight-knit community has rallied around Farley's family during this difficult time, especially with the holidays approaching. Friends have organized a meal train and are collecting gift cards to help support the family.

They've also set up a GoFundMe, raising over $2,000 in 24 hours.

Southgate Community Schools released a statement saying, "We are heartbroken by the passing of Mr. Farley. This loss radiates throughout the school community in such a deep way. We are grateful for the quick organization of so many close to the family and are eager to show our care and support through these channels."

"My heart hurts for the kids to grow up without a dad, I just know they have a hard road ahead of them," Burgos said.

