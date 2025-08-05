Future MLB stars compete at Junior League Baseball World Series in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The best 13- and 14-year-old baseball players from around the world are competing this week at the 43rd annual Junior League Baseball World Series in Taylor, Michigan, where future stars like NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes once played.

Heritage Park in Taylor is hosting teams from Germany, Australia, Panama, Canada, Puerto Rico, Chinese Taipei, and several U.S. locations as they battle for a world championship.

"This is what we consider our wall of champions, it goes all the way back to 1981," said Dan Bzura, tournament director.

The tournament was launched by Bzura's father, Greg, who directed it for the first 40 years. Taylor has been the first and only home for this world event.

Families have traveled great distances to support the young athletes, including Gladys Santiago, who crossed the Atlantic from Puerto Rico to watch her grandson play.

"I came to see this game because I love baseball, especially my grandson who's here," Santiago said.

For many players, this tournament represents a step toward their dreams of playing in the major leagues.

"Yes, he has beautiful dreams," Santiago said of her grandson.

While not all participants will reach the majors, the tournament has seen notable alumni. Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, once played on these same fields as a youth baseball player.

"We tell these kids when they arrive in Taylor, for all we know, the next Patrick Mahomes is about to play baseball in Taylor, Michigan," Bzura said.

Canadian pitcher and third baseman Noah Bedard is among those hoping to make his mark at the 8-day tournament. His mother, Kari Fraser, drove 6 hours from Ontario to support him.

"Oh, that would be the dream for sure, absolutely," Fraser said about the possibility of her son reaching the majors. "They work hard, they've worked all winter, they train all year, and had this as a really lofty goal, and they made it."

The tournament creates connections that extend beyond the competition.

"The joy of Little League Baseball, I guess, people come from all over the world, we share a passion for Little League, there's a lot of friendship and relationships made that will last a lifetime," Bzura said.

