Hamtramck council member attends meeting hours after election fraud arraignment

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Hamtramck city council member attended a council meeting just hours after being arraigned on multiple felony charges related to election fraud.

Councilman Muhtasin Sadman appeared at the meeting after pleading not guilty to charges of forging an absentee ballot application and aiding two unqualified voters in the 2023 election. Sadman won his seat by a single percentage point in the general election.

The second councilman, Muhammad Hassan, who also pleaded not guilty to forging an absentee ballot application in the same election, did not attend the meeting.

"Well, I have to tell you that this is nothing new for us, we've been watching this pattern through several election cycles where the absentee ballots are suspect," said Karen Majewski, who served as Hamtramck's mayor from 2006 to 2021.

Majewski emphasized the seriousness of the allegations. "When we have actions like these or incidents like these, then it undermines that faith in the system," she said.

The charges have divided the community, with some residents expressing concern while others questioned the motives behind the investigation.

"An attack on the Muslim community and its leaders, it's sad," one resident said during public comment.

Another resident defended the accused council members, stating, "These people are innocent until proven guilty in this country as far as I know, let's not attack anyone until we have the facts."

Neither of the charged councilmen commented on the allegations outside of court or during the meeting.

The election fraud charges come amid broader turmoil in Hamtramck's government. The city's police chief and city manager are currently on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, while two other city council members are being investigated by police over residency questions.

