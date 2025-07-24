Inkster police searching for suspect following triple shooting

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people were hurt after a shooting in Inkster Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Colgate Street and Inkster Road. Investigators remained at the scene for hours.

Police say all three people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

They also say they are searching for a suspect, but no details have been released.

WXYZ-TV

"We knew something big happened because it was loud. I was in the bathroom getting dressed and I couldn't believe how loud it was from inside my house," one nearby resident said.

The resident says he's lived in the neighborhood for six years and has never experienced a situation like this.

"To be honest with you, it's kind of concerning just being that close to home," he said.

Additional details about the shooting have not yet been released.

City leaders are trying to address the issue of crime and violence in the area.

"We've been blessed to get a grant with the state police and been working hand in hand with Chief Jenkins there, which is have a summer camp going on in Inkster right now and we're teaching conflict resolution there," violence prevention advocate Darryl Woods said.

Woods runs several nonprofit organizations including Fighting the Good, which works with several young people in Inkster schools. He hopes to bring more resources and opportunities to the area.

"We want to be able to continue to work with the people in Inkster and be able to work with the drivers of violence there and say hey there's a better solution," Woods said.

